Saturday, 27 May, 2017 - 23:01

Police are in attendance at a serious crash in Taita, Lower Hutt tonight.

The crash involved two cars and occurred shortly after 8pm on High Street.

One person received critical injuries in the crash and a second person has serious injuries.

Both have been taken to hospital.

Shortly before the crash Police had tried to stop one of the vehicles involved however this driver has fled.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle suffered moderate injuries and has been arrested.

Serious Crash Unit are investigating and as is standard procedure the Independent Police Conduct Authority have been advised.