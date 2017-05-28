Heavy rain for Hawke's Bay and Gisborne

Sunday, 28 May, 2017 - 09:52

A low to the east of the North Island directs a moist south to southeasterly flow over Hawkes Bay and Gisborne, delivering rain which may become heavy.

This Watch is for the possibility that rain accumulations may approach short-duration warning levels, for example 50mm in 6 hours or 70mm in 12 areas, for HAWKES BAY and GISBORNE, ESPECIALLY IN THE RANGES during this afternoon and evening.

People in these areas are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any of these areas are upgraded to a warning, or any other areas are added.

Note, the threat of widespread heavy rain in BAY OF PLENTY and ROTORUA has passed and the warning for these areas is now lifted.