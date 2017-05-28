Witness appeal after youths charged in relation to aggravated robbery

Sunday, 28 May, 2017 - 12:05

Police are appealing for a possible witness to an aggravated robbery at a dairy in South Dunedin last night, for which two youths have already been charged, to come forward.

At about 7.30pm on Saturday 27 May, two offenders robbed a store on Hillside Road, Caversham.

Two male youths were arrested a short time later and are due to appear at Dunedin Youth Court on Monday morning, 29 May, 2017.

Police are also appealing to a man who bought a mixed bag of lollies from the shop before the robbery to contact them as he may have information that can help Police.

He’s described as Maori or Pacific Islander, of medium build with black hair.

If that was you, or if you recognise the witness’ description or have any information about this incident, please contact Dunedin Central Police station on 03 471 4800.