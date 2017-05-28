Police continue to look for missing man Michael McGrath

Sunday, 28 May, 2017 - 19:41

Police are continuing to make extensive enquiries to locate missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath who was last seen on 21 May.

Police have conducted a scene examination at his home in Halswell today, where Mr McGrath lives alone.

We have concerns for his welfare and we also ask that anyone who knows Mr McGrath in any capacity to contact us to assist us in our enquiries.

Police is also interested in sightings of Mr McGrath's vehicle over the weekend of the 20th, 21st and 22nd of May in the Halswell area of Christchurch.

Similar to the one pictured, Mr McGrath's vehicle is a 1994 blue Subaru Legacy station wagon.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Christchurch police on 03 3637400

Information is also welcomed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.