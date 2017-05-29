Aggravated burglary of bottle store in Christchurch

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 07:40

Police were alerted to a ram-raid-style burglary of Henry's Liquor store on Yaldhurst Road this morning, 29 May, at around 2.20am.

The offenders, driving a silver Nissan Primera, reversed through the glass front doors into the store, leaving the car running.

Two people got out of the Nissan and proceeded to take alcohol and remove it from the store.

A second dark-coloured sedan pulled up into the forecourt and the alcohol was loaded into the vehicle.

Three offenders left the scene in the dark-coloured sedan heading east along Yaldhurt Road.

When police arrived at the scene, the Nissan was still running, parked in the store. Police enquiries revealed that the Nissan was a stolen vehicle taken from a Riccarton address, around 4pm yesterday, 28 May.

The scene examination is currently in progress and Police are making further inquiries into the matter.

If anyone witnessed the burglary at around 2.20am this morning, or has any knowledge of the incident, they are encouraged to phone Christchurch Police on 03 363 7400.

Alternatively, information may be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.