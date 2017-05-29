Boat runs aground at Cobden Beach, Greymouth

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 07:16

At about 1.43am this morning, a fishing boat sent a mayday message while it was coming across the Greymouth Channel and stated that they were heading towards the beach.

The fishing vessel, Kutere, raised the alarm advising that all on board were safe, but cold and shaken, however they were aground on a beach near Greymouth.

Ambulance were called and patients were treated at the scene briefly.

Maritime New Zealand have been advised.