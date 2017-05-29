Boat runs aground at Cobden Beach, Greymouth

|
[ login or create an account ]
At about 1.43am this morning, a fishing boat sent a mayday message while it was coming across the Greymouth Channel and stated that they were heading towards the beach.
The fishing vessel, Kutere, raised the alarm advising that all on board were safe, but cold and shaken, however they were aground on a beach near Greymouth.
Ambulance were called and patients were treated at the scene briefly.
Maritime New Zealand have been advised.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.