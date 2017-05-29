Serious crash involving cyclist in Browns Bay

|
Auckland emergency services are attending a serious crash on East Coast Road, Browns Bay.
The collision between a cyclist and a car occurred at the intersection of Weetman Drive shortly before 6:30am.
The cyclist has been taken to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.
There are no other injuries.
Police urge motorists to avoid the area where possible as there are significant delays.
