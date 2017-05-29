Fatal crash on SH 60, Coastal Highway Motueka

|
Tasman Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a crash in Motueka on Saturday 27 May, 2017.
She was 22-year-old Zoe Bishop from Motueka.
Police's thoughts are with her friends and family at this time.
The Serious Crash Unit will continue to investigate the cause of the collision.
