Fatal crash on SH 60, Coastal Highway Motueka

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 10:00

Tasman Police can now release the name of the woman who died following a crash in Motueka on Saturday 27 May, 2017.

She was 22-year-old Zoe Bishop from Motueka.

Police's thoughts are with her friends and family at this time.

The Serious Crash Unit will continue to investigate the cause of the collision.