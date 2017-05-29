Ice and fog

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 10:21

Take care on the roads near Dunedin

Police are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions.

There is ice and low fog in the Outram and Taieri areas.

Lower your speed, increase your following distance, and take extra care.

While it’s too early to establish the cause, there has been one report of a vehicle collision involving two cars on Mountfort St, Outram.

There are minor injuries, according to the initial report, which was made at 8.13am