Auckland Council: Have your say on play

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 11:13

Play takes place everywhere, it has many forms and everyone benefits from playing. Aucklanders are encouraged to have their say on how the region invests in play over the next 20 years to ensure services and facilities meet the needs of a growing population.

Auckland Council will review the submissions before developing the TÄkaro - Investing in Play plan, which will set out Auckland’s investment framework and priorities for play now and in the future.

A discussion document has been prepared as the first phase in the development of the TÄkaro - Investing in Play plan and Aucklanders can have their say on the document by answering a series of short questions at shapeauckland.co.nz from 29 May until 10 July 2017.

Councillor Penny Hulse, Chair of Auckland Council’s Environment and Community Committee, says play is an important focus for Auckland Council.

"Auckland Council invests in play because it keeps our families healthy, builds strong communities and provides opportunities for people to thrive. We would love some feedback from the public to ensure we are addressing the needs of all Aucklanders," she says.

Auckland Council General Manager of Community and Social Policy, Kataraina Maki, says the TÄkaro - Investing in Play plan will take a more focused approach to how play is invested in for the future.

"Play is more than playgrounds for children; it includes play in parks, play services and play for adults. Current play funding is primarily targeted at play equipment, but there is a wide range of opportunities to provide other play facilities in Auckland," she says.

"An investment plan will provide guidance on how to provide for new play assets and services that meet the needs of Auckland’s communities both now and in the future, and encourage all Aucklanders to participate in recreation and sport."

Auckland Council currently invests predominantly in playgrounds. The Long-term Plan 2015-2025 allocates $33 million for renewing these assets and a further $25 million to provide new play opportunities in areas of growth.

Submissions must be received by 4pm on Monday 10 July 2017. Visit shapeauckland.co.nz to find out more.