African wildlife vet course big hit with NZ students

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 11:35

A unique African wildlife vet course is proving a big hit with New Zealanders looking to get ahead in becoming a vet or vet nurse according to Vicki Kenny, the founder of International Working Holidays (IWH), the specialist overseas employment agency.

Speaking at this year’s Auckland Careers Expo, Vicki explains that: Becoming a vet in New Zealand is so highly competitive that aspiring students are flocking to the Namibian course because it can give them a distinctive advantage in securing a coveted place at university. The first course we organised was filled in a week and Kiwis took 90 per cent of the places. This year is full already and 2018 is getting there.’

Massey University is the only place in New Zealand offering the Bachelor of Veterinary Science course. Each year only 84 New Zealand residents are accepted for the professional phase of the course. Practical experience working with animals is an advantage as is volunteer or paid work relating to animal care.

Students applying to Massey University must have done a minimum of 10 days' veterinary work experience.

The two-week IWH Veterinarian Course is held at a Wildlife Sanctuary on a 3,500 hectare reserve located in the heart of the Namibian bush and available only twice a year in February and October.

Vicki points out: The course is ideal for people looking for that vital experience before setting out on their career as it is so difficult to acquire and you need every advantage you can get in what is a highly competitive world. These limited spots are very sought after by vet students and vet nurses plus pre-vet students - with only 15 spots in each intake.’

The Wildlife Sanctuary is accredited as a Responsible Traveller Destination and provides a home to a number of baboons, vervet monkeys, lions, leopards, cheetahs, wild dogs, genets and caracals, with porcupines, oryx, hartebeest, kudus and many more animals in need of the care that the sanctuary provides, adding to this wild mix.

The veterinary course is held during the annual check-up of the Wildlife Sanctuary's many animals, and veterinary students can expect to be taught and trained for wildlife capture, behaviour, anaesthesia and health checks.

The veterinary course consists of:

- classes and presentations about wildlife capture, behaviour and anaesthesia

- participating in the capture and anaesthesia of resident animals

- sampling and health checks

- and on an ad hoc basis, participating in other veterinary activities that may arise. This could include the capture and movement of wild animals or surgical procedures.

Each student will have the opportunity to intubate, place a catheter and set up a drip, monitor, take blood samples and perform a general examination of the animals. The Sanctuary's resident veterinarian will teach, assist and monitor students’ progress.

Vicki Kenny adds: We’ve been helping New Zealanders find great jobs overseas for a long time now. We provide expert help in finding the right placement. We make it easy to organise so you can experience a life changing adventure overseas, safely and legally.’