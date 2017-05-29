Search under way for the next Lifeguard of the Year

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 11:53

Nominations are open for this year’s top New Zealand aquatics awards and the New Zealand Recreation Association (NZRA) are looking for the Lifeguard of the Year.

The annual Aquatics Industry Awards are organised by NZRA to encourage development and recognition within the industry and the Lifeguard of the Year award is given to the lifeguard who has made the most significant contribution to their facility and to the aquatics industry.

Last year’s award went to Samuel Kau from Auckland’s Otara Pool and Leisure Centre, who is described by his co-workers as a poster boy for the community.

"Sam goes the extra mile for his community. He is proactive in implementing fitness programmes at the centre where he works and in the wider Otara community, to encourage people to be more active," said NZRA Aquatics Project Manager, Tracey Prince.

"We were so impressed with his nomination last year that as well as choosing him as the winner of Lifeguard of the Year, we also nominated him for New Zealander of the Year. It was an honour to watch him presented with a Local Hero Medal at the ceremony in Auckland."

If you know a lifeguard who has made a massive contribution to their facility and the aquatics industry, you can nominate them now at http://bit.ly/AquaticsAwards

The award will be presented at a gala awards dinner in August, along with the Aquatic Innovation Award and the Lifeguard Team of the Year.