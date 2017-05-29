Police appeal for information in Hamilton liquor store robbery

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 12:11

Hamilton Police would like to hear from anyone who may be able to assist them with their investigation into an aggravated robbery at the Super Liquor Store on Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton on 26 May 2017.

At around 6.20 p.m. on Friday night, a man entered the store and presented a firearm at staff and customers who were inside at the time.

The offender then took money and cigarettes, before he fled the scene.

He was last seen running towards Alfred Street.

Police would like to hear from the customers who were in the store during the robbery, to provide them support following this traumatic ordeal.

They also believe the customers may be able to provide assistance with their investigation.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with their inquiries is asked to please contact Detective Christie Gilliver from Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, members of the public can also report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.