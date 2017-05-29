Name released of man killed in Maungatapere crash

|
Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash just west of the intersection at Otaika Valley Road and Cemetery Road, Maungatapere on Friday 26 May, 2017.
He was 51-year-old Selwyn Patrick Rewa from Whangarei.
The Serious Crash Unit are continuing their investigation into the crash.
