Name released of man killed in Maungatapere crash

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 13:05

Police can now release the name of the man who died in a crash just west of the intersection at Otaika Valley Road and Cemetery Road, Maungatapere on Friday 26 May, 2017.

He was 51-year-old Selwyn Patrick Rewa from Whangarei.

The Serious Crash Unit are continuing their investigation into the crash.