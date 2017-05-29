Investigation under way into aggravated robbery of a Woolston dairy

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 16:06

Police are investigating the robbery of the Woolston Discounter dairy on Ferry Rd on Sunday night.

Police were called to the dairy at 8.48pm.

A scene examination has been conducted, enquiries are being made, and CCTV footage is being examined.

The footage shows a person holding what appears to be a firearm.

The offender, who had their face covered, is seen taking items and then fleeing from the store.

The dairy has been targeted by robbers in the past.

Police are appealing to members of the public who might have seen suspicious activity around the dairy last night.

The robber was last seen heading south east on foot along Ferry Rd.

Police have spoken to the owners of the dairy and have provided them with crime prevention advice and access to Victim Support services.

Anyone with any information which could help investigators is asked to contact Detective Craig Lattimore on 03 363 7400.

- Detective Craig Lattimore