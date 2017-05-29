Councillors confirm library fees

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 16:11

Councillors have confirmed a plan to make libraries in the Far North more accessible for all residents by scrapping the annual $15 library Borrowers’ Fee from 1 July.

Council made the decision during a deliberations meeting earlier this month. At the same 18 May meeting it was also decided to hold all other library-related fees and charges at current levels pending a review of library services. That review is due to be completed in September.

Dr Dean Myburgh General Manager - District Services says he is pleased elected representatives had agreed with staff that removing the annual borrowers’ fee would encourage wider use of Far North libraries.

"This is a key service provided by local government throughout New Zealand and we are keen to ensure that all Far North residents - irrespective of their income - can not only access good books at our libraries, they should also be encouraged to take those items home with them to enjoy at their leisure."

Dr Myburgh said that suggested new library fees, such as charging non-resident borrowers fees or charging for some best seller titles, will now form part of a review and public consultation process for the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan. That means no new library fees will be introduced until the financial year beginning July 2018.

All Far North residents will have an opportunity to have their say on the 2018-2028 Long Term Plan from March next year.

Council will publish details of how, when and where consultations will take place closer to the date.