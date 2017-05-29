Culture Club at Waikato Museum

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 16:28

The region’s ethnic community groups are being offered a chance to show their culture in a series of performances hosted by Waikato Museum.

For the second year, the museum is hosting Culture Club, which celebrates the diversity of cultural communities from our city and the wider region. The events will take place on the first Sunday of every month from 6 August to 3 December 2017.

The museum has put out a call seeking applications from ethnic community organisations interested in performing as part of the series.

Staff are looking for a range of performance styles from groups and individuals that reflect the cultural mix found in the Hamilton and Waikato community. As these events are held in the galleries, a maximum of 30 people can perform per group.

Selection will be made by Waikato Museum from supplied demos. Groups will be selected on quality and to reflect the mix found in our local community.

Culture Club events are scheduled from 3pm - 4pm. Successful groups/individuals need to be able to perform for a minimum of 40 minutes.

Payment for performances is supported by funding from Creative New Zealand’s Creative Communities Scheme. Performers will need to complete a Hamilton City Council supplier contract (if not an existing supplier) and invoice the Council for payment which will include withholding tax.

Interested? Please send us details by Friday 23 June 2017, including:

- Your name and contact details

- Group or stage name if applicable

- A demo CD, USB flash drive, or a link to a website e.g. YouTube.

For more information or to apply please email Kirsten Petersen, Public Programmes Coordinator: kirsten.petersen@hcc.govt.nz