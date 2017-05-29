Riparian plants cleared for distribution

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 16:54

Distribution of thousands of riparian plants from some Taranaki Regional Council depots is now able to resume after a clearance from the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

Their distribution was postponed earlier this month when myrtle rust was found on one pÅhutukawa plant at the Taranaki Regional Council’s Lepperton depot, one of five depots from where farmers in the Council’s riparian management programme collect their plants.

The MPI has now cleared all plants for release from the Pungarehu and Opunake depots, and non-myrtle species from Stratford and Hawera. MPI is satisfied that these plants are safe to distribute.

Plan holders will be able to collect their plant orders, subject to these restrictions, from those depots between 8am and 4pm from Tuesday 30 May to Friday 2 June. The Council is contacting farmers in those areas personally to arrange pick-up details.

The Ministry says myrtle rust was not detected in a thorough inspection of plants at the four depots, and all plants have been treated with fungicide. However the myrtles (including pÅhutukawa, mÄnuka and kÄnuka) will need to be held at Hawera and Stratford depots until MPI can be quite sure the plants will not be able to spread myrtle rust.

The Council’s Director-Operations, Stephen Hall, says the Lepperton nursery remains closed. "We’re working closely with MPI to take the necessary measures to ensure myrtle rust is not spread."

Mr Hall says Taranaki Regional Council staff have been assisting MPI with the myrtle rust response in Taranaki since the fungus was first detected in a Waitara nursery in early May. Up to 10 Council staff have been involved every day, and some have also been helping with the response in the Waikato (in Te Kuiti).

"MPI is leading and managing the response and we’re most happy to provide assistance on the ground," he says.

