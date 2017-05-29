Students help out at Ronald McDonald House

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 17:09

Students helped out with the PJ Party at Ronald McDonald House, as part of Volunteering Week.

Massey University’s Auckland student accommodation Te Ohanga Village took part in the recent Volunteering Week by assisting Ronald McDonald House with their PJ Party, to kick start their fundraising campaign.

A group of students took time out of their day to prepare breakfast for the children and families staying at Ronald McDonald House and supported staff running various activities for the children. The students also donated $500 to the charity.

Accommodation Manager Kelly Manning says all too often students are in the media for the wrong reasons, but these students wanted to give something back to the community and show they can contribute to society in a helpful and meaningful way.

"We looked at a few causes where we could help, but chose Ronald McDonald House because the students were really keen to help with children. They got down there really early, and prepared breakfast for the children and their families, then they did some fun activities with the kids, including pillow case decorating and sleeping bag races. It was really fun."

Miss Manning says taking part in Volunteering Week has spurred the students on to want to do more. "I think they got a lot out of it. We will absolutely continue this volunteer work in some capacity next year. Personally, I want to teach them about real life, and show them that there is a lot to be gained from helping out those who are less fortunate."

Here is what some of the students had to say about volunteering at Ronald McDonald House:

"I used to stay here when I was younger, so I was keen to see how it was getting on. It was great to support such an awesome charity" - Lacie Glen Vile

"I have done volunteer work in the past, and I like working with people, especially kids. There is nothing greater than seeing a smile on a child’s face, especially the ones who are seriously ill and need care. I was so happy to be a part of this project" - Chathuri Rupesinghe

"As someone who’s been in and out of hospital my whole life, I could somewhat relate to what those families were going through. It’s complete hell, and that is why I felt it was so important to do something to give back" - Shani Gribben