Motorists warned of delays north of Tawa, Wellington following crash

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 18:31

Wellington Police are advising motorists travelling north to expect delays following a three car crash.

The crash happened shortly after 5.20pm and is just north of the Tawa on-ramp northbound.

While no-one is seriously injured delays are expected as the crash is cleared.

One lane is open.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes or delay their travel for the next hour.