Police investigating robbery in Palmerston North

Monday, 29 May, 2017 - 22:05

Palmerston North Police are seeking the public's help as they continue to investigate a robbery at a city liquor store.

The robbery at the Liquorland on College Street just before 7:30pm on Saturday May 27 involved four people.

One of the two shop attendants was hit by the wooden weapon, a slasher-type implement, pictured.

The attendant's injuries were not serious.

It's believed an amount of cash and tobacco products was taken.

The offenders have fled the scene in a stolen vehicle, a red Subaru Impreza similar to the one pictured.

Its registration is ERT266, and it was taken from the Globe Theatre carpark earlier on Saturday.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the weapon, or the vehicle, or who has any further information on what happened.

They are asked to contact Palmerston North Police on (06) 351 3600, or alternatively information can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously if necessary, on 0800 555 111.