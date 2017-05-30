Fatal crash on White Road in Waipawa

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 09:45

Police are now in a position to name the man who died following a crash on White Road, Waipawa on 28 May 2017.

He was 62-year-old Glennard Hirini Gotty, of Hastings.

Police's thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Gotty at this time.

The Serious Crash Unit are currently conducting inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.