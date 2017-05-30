Serious crash near Rangiora

|
Police are attending a single vehicle crash in Fernside, Waimakariri.
It’s been reported that a car has hit a tree on Easterbrook Rd, between Hicklands Rd and Mountvista Rd.
There is no confirmation on injury status at this stage.
Cordons have been set up and local diversions are in place.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
