Preserving the Kaituna River for future generations

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 10:15

The waters of the Kaituna River and its many tributaries play a pivotal role in many lives of Bay of Plenty residents, and community members can now influence the document that will help enhance the river’s future well-being.

Kaituna, he tÄonga tuku iho - a treasure gifted to us, is the Proposed Kaituna River Document that has been prepared by Te Maru o Kaituna River Authority, a co-governance entity of iwi and council representatives.

The document provides a plan for iwi, local authorities and community groups to help care for the river and its tributaries. Formal submissions are now open, and will close on 24 July, 2017.

Te Maru o Kaituna River Authority chairman Dean Flavell says the document has been put together with local communities in mind, and now the public have the chance to provide feedback on how their aspirations have been captured.

"Our proposed vision is to see the Kaituna River in a healthy state, where it is protected for current and future generations.

"To achieve this, the document has eight proposed objectives and 21 proposed desired outcomes, all designed to make a positive difference to the well-being of the river.

"In order for the Kaituna River Document to positively impact the waterway, it must be shaped by those who treasure it, those who are connected to it and those who benefit from using it.

"In my mind, the Kaituna River is the umbilical cord that unites traditional relationships and responsibilities, while sustaining and nurturing the lives of those that live within its catchment. It is of the utmost importance to ensure the sustainability of the river’s future."

Mr Flavell says the document is fundamental to helping focus efforts over the next 10 years to help care for land, water and wildlife in the catchment.

Once the Kaituna River Document is approved, the vision, objectives and desired outcomes must be recognised and provided for in the Regional Policy Statement for the Bay of Plenty, as well as in the relevant regional and district plans under the Resource Management Act 1991.

The Tapuika Claims Settlement Act 2014 is the empowering legislation that establishes Te Maru o Kaituna River Authority and provides for the preparation of the Kaituna River Document.