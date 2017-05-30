Sandringham Road Extension cycle link opens

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 11:28

Cycling around PuketÄpapa has become more accessible and enjoyable with the completion of the Sandringham Road Extension cycle link.

The cycle link connects Ernie Pinches Drive over State Highway 20, to the Sandringham Road Extension, and the shared paths at the War Memorial Park in Mt Roskill. It will also link up with the Waterview Shared Path, once complete.

The $1 million project, which is funded by the PuketÄpapa Local Board and delivered by Auckland Transport, also links up with the local greenways network - and includes a new 550-metre on-road cycle lane on Sandringham Road.

Initial work on the project started in 2014, which was followed by strong support from the community during consultation in 2015.

PuketÄpapa Local Board chair Harry Doig says the new cycle link will make a genuine difference to people on bikes and on foot.

"The Sandringham Road Extension cycle link will make a significant difference to the community by linking up nearby paths, and giving pedestrians and cyclists safer and better travelling options particularly to the Wesley Community Centre and Wesley Intermediate. It will also complete a 6km off-road cycle loop that stretches from the Mt Roskill War Memorial Park to Keith Hay Park."

Mayor Phil Goff says: "safe active transport options are vital for our communities. I’m pleased that PuketÄpapa residents and especially school children now have a safe, world-class walking and cycling facility for their daily commutes."

Kathryn King, Auckland Transport Manager for Walking, Cycling and Road Safety says: "This is another important link in our plan for building a high quality cycling network across the city. Last year there were over 45,000 new riders in Auckland which really does show that when we build high quality, safe networks, more people will leave the car at home and take to two wheels for trips around their community and to work and study. This particular route is a great example of the local board understanding community priorities and working with Auckland Transport and Auckland Council to deliver something that generations into the future will enjoy."

Other features include upgraded and widened footpaths, as well as raised speed tables at the Gifford Ave, O'Donnell Ave, Skeates Ave and Farrelly Ave intersections.

The cycleway also improves connectivity and investment in Wesley - an area where the community recently rallied to keep its name from going to a new property development in south Auckland.