Lightpath Cycleway to close while resurfacing work continues

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 11:33

The Canada Street Bridge is getting a refresh which will match it to the rest of the newly brightened Lightpath Cycleway.

The magenta surface of the Lightpath was UV protected in March to help protect it from the elements and make its colour more vibrant. Now it’s the Canada Street Bridge’s turn which means the entire Lightpath will be closed from Tuesday 6 June. The work is expected to take 9 days.

"The marine grade UV coating will make the surface of the bridge more resistant to the elements and make it more fade resistant," says Paul Glucina, the NZ Transport Agency’s Acting Auckland Highway Manager.

All of the Lightpath needs to be closed to ensure the new surface has time to bond properly and because the surface will be very slippery until all the work has been finished.

"We understand closing Lightpath will be frustrating for the many people who are now using it and thank everyone for their patience while we carry out this work to ensure it’s well maintained and that the public remain safe during the resurfacing."

The following alternative cycling and walking routes are recommended while the Lightpath is closed.

Southbound - Pitt Street, Mercury Lane, Upper Queen Street

Northbound - Upper Queen Street, Karangahape Road, Pitt Street

For people going to or from the waterfront we suggest you use the Grafton Gully Cycleway.

Map attached to show alternative routes.