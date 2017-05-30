Gun salutes to mark royal occasions

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 11:48

Personnel from the 16th Field Regiment Royal New Zealand Artillery will mark three Royal occasions during June with 21-gun salutes at Point Jerningham in Wellington.

During the first two weeks in June, the following salutes will take place:

12pm, Friday, 2 June, 2017 to commemorate the anniversary of the coronation of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

12pm, Tuesday, 6 June, 2017 to commemorate the birthday (official as observed in New Zealand) of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

12pm, Saturday, 10 June, 2017 to commemorate the birthday of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Point Jerningham is New Zealand's only permanent saluting battery and is made up of four modified 25-pounder guns. The battery is currently used for five pre-planned salutes each year, marking occasions relating to the Royal Family. In addition, the battery has fired salutes in support of state welcomes (usually conducted at Government House), official welcomes and ceremonies conducted at Parliament and salutes to visiting warships.

The tradition of firing salutes grew from naval tradition. A warship would fire its cannons to show that its guns were empty, demonstrating they were unloaded and it had no hostile intent. Today all salutes are fired with blank cartridges - be it artillery, ship's guns, or small arms.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the gun salute. Ear protection will be provided.