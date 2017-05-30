Have your say on Kaikoura valuation postponement

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 12:20

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is inviting people to have their say on a proposal that the KaikÅura District Council should postpone updating their rating valuations for KaikÅura properties damaged by the earthquake.

Because of the disruption caused by the November 2016 earthquake, more time is needed to determine the full impact of the quake on property values.

"Work is still being done to assess the extent of quake damage, and costs to repair KaikÅura homes. This will need to be completed to make sure that any alterations to rating values are accurate," says Valuer-General Neill Sullivan.

"Problems gaining access to inspect some properties, and the need for the Council to prioritise rebuild work, were also factors that led to this proposal."

The proposal would keep rating valuations for damaged properties as they were before the earthquake. If it goes ahead, the Council will still be able to provide rates relief for owners of severely damaged properties.

"As the administrator of New Zealand’s ratings valuations laws, LINZ is gathering feedback on this proposal before it goes to the Land Information Minister, Hon Mark Mitchell, for the final decision."

The proposal was lodged under emergency legislation passed in December 2016 to support the council and community with the recovery.by 6 June. If the proposal goes ahead it will be in place before councils are due to have updated their rating valuations on 30 June 2017.