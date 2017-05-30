Te Kahui o Taranaki Iwi Trust chair Toka Walden retires

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 16:40

After 21 years being involved as a Trustee and Chairperson for Taranaki Iwi, Tokatumoana Walden is retiring.

Mr Walden, whose involvement with Taranaki Iwi included fulfilling the role of Chairperson for the pre-settlement entity the Taranaki Iwi Trust and then becoming the Chairperson for the post-settlement governance entity Te KÄhui o Taranaki Iwi, says that the time is right to retire.

"I’m feeling really comfortable with my decision to retire. I’ve been involved with Taranaki Iwi for 21 years and it has been a big part of my life, but after talking with my family about it, the time was right." he said.

Mr Walden reflects on what the trusts and Taranaki Iwi have achieved over the years including the completion of the fisheries settlement and the Taranaki Iwi Treaty settlement with the Crown.

"I feel really proud of where we’ve landed. It’s been hard yakka over the last 21 years but what we’ve achieved during that time with the fisheries settlement and the Treaty settlement is something that we should be proud of."

"When I look back at the ratification of our deed of settlement, we had 96.58% of our people vote on it, which I think is the highest proportion of voters that a Treaty settlement process has ever had. That’s a huge credit to our people and shows the passion they have for our iwi and our rohe," he said.

Mr Walden’s retirement has opened up a Trustee vacancy on the Te KÄhui o Taranaki Iwi Trust Board which has received nominations from six candidates vying for the position. Because there are multiple nominations for the vacancy the Trust will conduct an election process where registered members will be able to cast a vote to determine who the successful candidate will be.

Mr Walden says that although he has retired from the Board he’ll still be around and encourages the new candidates for his vacant spot on the Board to soak up the experience.

"I’m really grateful for my time with the trusts, and although I’m retiring, I’m not walking away. I can’t walk away."

"It’s been a huge learning curve but it’s been an awesome journey. It’s an awesome experience which is something I hope the successful candidate will embrace as much as I have," he said.

Voting for the Te KÄhui o Taranaki Iwi Trust elections opens on Wednesday 14 June 2017 and will run until 5pm Friday 21 July 2017. Successful candidates will be announced at the Te KÄhui o Taranaki Iwi Trust AGM on Sunday 30 July 2017.

Voting packs will be sent to registered members shortly.

For more information on the Te KÄhui o Taranaki Iwi Trust elections visit the website - http://taranaki.iwi.nz/2017-trustee-election