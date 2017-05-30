Young ICT student receives industry recognition

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 17:21

Aleisha Perry, Hyuck Yim and Nicole Priddey received industry recognition today when they received top ICT student awards at a ceremony held at the Wellington Institute of Technology (WelTec) in front of more than sixty programming students.

The Intergen Young Achiever Awards are available to first year Bachelor of Information Technology students at WelTec. The Awards recognise academic achievement, student contribution to their peers and to their overall study programme. The students are nominated by their fellow students and the Awards are made by Wellington ICT company, Intergen.

"The Intergen Young Achiever Award is a great boost to my confidence. It is fantastic to be introduced so early on in my studies to a go-ahead company like Intergen," says Aleisha Perry, a former Tawa College student who worked as a café manager before deciding to study ICT at WelTec initially completing a level 4 Certificate in Computing, then moving onto the Level 5 Diploma in Computer Servicing.

Nicole Priddey who was at Wellington Girl’s College last year always had her sights firmly set on a career in ICT. "It’s great to get this recognition especially when my peers nominated me."

Hyuck Yim commented that acknowledgement by Intergen was humbling and very rewarding at this stage of his studies.

Simon Bright Intergen CEO provided his congratulations to students on choosing the fastest growing sector of the economy and New Zealand’s leading export sector. "ICT is an exciting and fast-paced sector to work in. At Intergen when we say ICT we are talking about at least 27 different roles so there are many exciting and challenging career options for graduates. Through the Intergen Young Achievers Awards we want to promote ICT and get more young people interested in learning more about this exciting area."

Chris Gosling WelTec and Whitireia Chief Executive thanked Intergen for its support to students and noted Wellington is a world-leading centre for ICT with many incredibly innovative companies operating from the Capital not only nationally, but internationally.

Gerry McCullough Head of IT at WelTec and Whitireia said, "There are many opportunities for our ICT graduates and we are delighted to be associated with this important initiative. Intergen has a significant presence in New Zealand and we value the strong relationship we have with them, not only as an employer of our graduates but also in the opportunities the company provides to our wider student body. Our relationship with Intergen is a win-win for both WelTec and Intergen."

In addition to Young Achiever Awards, Intergen runs a graduate recruitment programme employing around 25 graduates across New Zealand each year.