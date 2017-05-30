Pedestrian improvements coming to key central city street

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 17:13

Work begins tomorrow (Wednesday) on improving sections of footpath on Liardet Street, New Plymouth.The project includes repairing sections of footpath and replacing sections of kerb and channel.

In addition, the traffic light poles at the Leach/Vivian and Courtenay intersections will be moved to better align their push-buttons with the pedestrian crossings.

Tactile pavers for vision-impaired people will also be installed.The work will be undertaken in sections and will take about two weeks to finish (weather permitting).

"We’ll need to close of sections of the footpaths during the works period so please take note of the diversion signs," says Manager Transportation Carl Whittleston.