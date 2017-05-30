Police seeking missing Ashburton man

|
Canterbury Police are looking for missing 19-year-old Toko Peter James Parata.
Toko has gone missing from the Tinwald, Ashburton area last night.
Police have concerns for his safety and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Toko, pictured.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ashburton Police on 03 307 8400 and reference file number 170530/6518.
