Man dies following firearms incident in Hamilton

Tuesday, 30 May, 2017 - 22:56

The following can be attributed to Senior Sergeant David Raffan, Waikato District Command Centre:

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following a firearms incident in Hamilton this evening.

A man has died from a gunshot wound at a residential address on Seddon Road, Frankton just after 8:00pm.

Police are speaking with the occupants of the address.

No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.