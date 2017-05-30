Man dies following firearms incident in Hamilton

|
The following can be attributed to Senior Sergeant David Raffan, Waikato District Command Centre:
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man following a firearms incident in Hamilton this evening.
A man has died from a gunshot wound at a residential address on Seddon Road, Frankton just after 8:00pm.
Police are speaking with the occupants of the address.
No one else is being sought in relation to the incident.
