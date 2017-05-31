Shooting incident in Hamilton overnight

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 07:26

At approximately 8.15pm Tuesday, emergency services received reports that a man had been shot at an address on Seddon Road, Frankton, Hamilton.

Police arrived, after receiving information from ambulance, who located a deceased man at the address.

A 23-year-old woman will appear in the Hamilton District Court charged with firearm-related offences.

Police will remain at the Seddon Road address today and the following days where a scene examination will be undertaken with the assistance of scientists from ESR.

Anyone who knows what happened at the Seddon Road address is asked to contact Hamilton Police on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively information can be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.