Serious crash on Whitford-Maraetai Rd in Auckland

At about 6.30am this morning, emergency services have been alerted to a serious crash on Whitford-Maraetai Road between Trig Road and Clifton Road, Auckland.
Two vehicles have collided and the cars are partially blocking the road.
One person is in a critical condition, two are in a serious condition and a young child has moderate injuries.
Diversions are in place.
Motorists travelling from Beachlands are advised to go via Clevedon.
Please note that there will be significant delays.
