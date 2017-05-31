Serious crash on Whitford-Maraetai Rd in Auckland

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 08:21

At about 6.30am this morning, emergency services have been alerted to a serious crash on Whitford-Maraetai Road between Trig Road and Clifton Road, Auckland.

Two vehicles have collided and the cars are partially blocking the road.

One person is in a critical condition, two are in a serious condition and a young child has moderate injuries.

Diversions are in place.

Motorists travelling from Beachlands are advised to go via Clevedon.

Please note that there will be significant delays.