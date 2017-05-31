NZ shearing legend Colin Bosher dies in Australia

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 00:26

Legendary New Zealand shearer Colin Bosher has died in hospital in the West Australian town of Boyup Brook.

Donna Bosher, of Mount Maunganui, confirmed today her father had died early Tuesday New Zealand time. He was 85.

Missing the first Golden Shears in 1961, having at the time never shorn in competition, Bosher shore in four Golden Shears Open finals, finishing fourth to winner Bing Macdonald in 1962, second to Brian Waterson in 1963, when he had been top qualifier from the semi-finals, fifth to Stewart Symon in 1964, and fifth in Macdonald’s second win in 1966.

As a 1962 finalist he shore before the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in a Royal Command performance at Fraser Park, Lower Hutt, on February 11, 1963, and finished fourth behind Alan Williamson, Symon and Macdonald.

His performances in the woolshed were also notorious, in particular his 565 ewes at Awakino in North Taranaki on April 13, 1964, smashing a record of 463 shorn by Godfrey Bowen in January 1961.

While never again competing at the Golden Shears after his fourth final, he was in 1975 in the first group of 29 shearers accorded Master Shearer status by the New Zealand Wool Board.

Towering almost two metres tall, Bosher was, however, possibly wider-known for his physical strength, constitution and dexterity which were displayed in an array of antics, tricks and pranks in woolsheds and bars on both sides of the Tasman.

Many defied description and were retold in disbelief, his daughters now hoping they will hear them all at a memorial gathering they expect to be held at a time and place yet to be determined.

Donna Bosher she and sisters Eileen, of Hamilton, and Colleen, of Tauranga, are keen to hear as many of the stories and see any of the photos and other stories that have been published over the years.

There was however a wide gap, for Colin Bosher, having lived in such places as Otorohanga, Te Awamutu and Taihape, left for Australia in 1977 after a period shearing in Hawke’s Bay and made few trips home.

In Boyup Brook, New Zealand-born shearer and contractor David Johansen, who has lived and shorn in West Australia for many years, said Colin Bosher was well known. "He died with no regrets, a shearing legend like no other," he said.

While son Kevin died in 2009, he is survived by two brothers, Kelvin and Ray, who live in Auckland.