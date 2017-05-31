Man charged with series of offences after incident in Royal Oak

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 10:16

A 41 year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court this morning, after shooting at Police officers yesterday in Royal Oak.

The man has been charged with the following;

-Dangerous act with intent to injure x 3

-Carrying firearm with intent

-Using a firearm to prevent/resist arrest x 3

-Intentional damage (reckless disregard)

-Unlawfully being in an enclosed yard

-Possession of an offensive weapon x 2