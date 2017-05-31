Man charged with series of offences after incident in Royal Oak

|
[ login or create an account ]
A 41 year-old man will appear in the Auckland District Court this morning, after shooting at Police officers yesterday in Royal Oak.
The man has been charged with the following;
-Dangerous act with intent to injure x 3
-Carrying firearm with intent
-Using a firearm to prevent/resist arrest x 3
-Intentional damage (reckless disregard)
-Unlawfully being in an enclosed yard
-Possession of an offensive weapon x 2
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.