Appointments to Tertiary Education Commission Board

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 10:23

Tertiary Education, Skills and Employment Minister Paul Goldsmith has today announced two appointments to the Board of the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC).

Nigel Gould will become Board Chair from 1 August 2017. Mr Gould has been on the TEC Board since 2013 and is Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee. He is also Chair of the Civil Aviation Authority of NZ, the Young Enterprise Trust and Destination Marlborough.

Dr Alastair MacCormick has been appointed as a board member. Dr MacCormick has wide experience of the tertiary sector through both his executive and governance roles, including as Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of Auckland.

"I am delighted with these appointments. Mr Gould is well placed to lead TEC as it continues to support a robust tertiary sector and takes on its new careers functions, while Dr MacCormick has a wide experience of the tertiary sector and will bring a new perspective to the TEC Board," Mr Goldsmith says.

"I would particularly like to thank the outgoing Chair, John Spencer and board member, Dale Karauria, for their service and convey my appreciation for the time and energy they have given. They have each made a valuable contribution to the TEC Board."

The TEC is responsible for funding tertiary education in New Zealand, assisting people to reach their full potential and contributing to the social and economic well-being of the country. From 1 July 2017, it will also take on careers services following the disestablishment of Careers New Zealand.