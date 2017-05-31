Youthline Wellington Street Appeal to get underway

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 10:21

The Annual Street Appeal Collection is one of Youthline Wellington’s biggest events of the year. Collectors will be stationed around Wellington.

The street appeal is essential for promoting Youthline’s services to young people and raising much needed funds to keep the organisation running, allowing us to continue to provide free, confidential, non-judgemental telephone, text, email and GoChat counselling.

Youhtline provides support in a variety of areas, the most common issues include depression, anxiety, suicide and self-injury. Youthline also supports friends, family and partners, and provides information/referral services to young people in the Wellington and Greater Wellington areas.

This year, Youthline Wellington will also be selling ‘Awhi’ t-shirts for $25 designed by young designer, Lizzie Snow at fortyonehundred, and kindly printed by Thomas at Artisan prints.

As part of Youth Week 2017 that runs from 26 May until 4 June, Youthline Wellington and various youth organisations including Karori Youth Centre and Interact, will be assisting the street collection, and local Wellington and Porirua Colleges will be running mufti days throughout youth week. Musicians Jhan Lindsay and Rob Whelan will be adding fun to our stall on Cuba Mall from 12-1pm during the street appeal. Everyone should come along and support our vital service!

Youthline has been supporting New Zealand youth for over 46 years. To find out more about Youthline in Wellington, visit Youthline.co.nz/wellington. Anyone needing support can phone 0800 37 66 33, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or free text to 234 between 8am and midnight.