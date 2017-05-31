Whitford-Maraetai Road, Auckland open again

|
[ login or create an account ]
Whitford-Maraetai Road, between Trig Road and Clifton Road in east Auckland, has reopened following a serious crash at about 6.30am this morning.
Two vehicles were involved in a collision and a number of people were treated for their injuries.
Police appreciate the patience shown by delayed morning commuters and students on school buses.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.