Kaikohe Dog Day encourages responsible owners

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 12:36

Kaikohe dogs can be ‘chipped and snipped’ for free as part of a Far North District Council pilot programme aimed at encouraging responsible dog ownership in the town.

Nga Kuri Auau o Kaikohe Dog Day will be held at Memorial Park on Friday 9 June and will offer all Kaikohe dog owners free on-the-spot microchipping of their pets. Dogs that undergo the quick procedure may also be eligible for free neutering.

Darren Edwards Manager - Compliance said that by encouraging responsible dog ownership, Nga Kuri Auau o Kaikohe aims to reduce the unacceptably high number of dog incidents in the town.

Council records show that there are 1027 dogs registered in Kaikohe, 35 of which are dangerous or menacing-. There was also a high number of call outs made to council Animal Management Officers in Kaikohe - 525 in the last 12 months.

"Responsible dog owners register, microchip and neuter their dogs. We know that these dogs are less likely to wander and less likely to attack people or other animals," said Mr Edwards. "We also understand that cost can be a barrier to responsible dog ownership. Dog Day aims to encourage owners to do the right thing for the community and their pets by reducing some of those financial barriers."

He added that owners of menacing dogs may also be offered free dog registration for one year if they get their pet microchipped and neutered.

Funding for the $15,000 pilot programme came from the Department of Internal Affairs with council Animal Management Team members providing community liaison and microchipping services.

Mr Edwards said that if the Kaikohe pilot proves successful, similar dog days may be held across the district with the first scheduled for as early as July.

Nga Kuri Auau o Kaikohe Dog Day will be held from 10am and will feature demonstrations from the NZ police dog team, DOC conservation dogs, and spot prizes. A professional photographer will also be on hand to take photos of kuri with their owners.

- Dogs can be classed as menacing if they are seen or are reported to be threatening to people, stock, poultry, domestic animals or wildlife. Five dog breeds are also automatically classed as menacing: Brazilian Fila, Dogo Argentino, Japanese Tosa, Perro de Presa Canario and the Pit Bull type.