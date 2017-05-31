Hamilton's '30 Under 30' rebooted for 2017

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 12:43

A multi-media project celebrating the successes and achievements of Hamilton’s young people is being rebooted for 2017.

The original 30 Under 30 project was an outcome of Hamilton City Council’s Youth Action Plan, and profiled 30 Hamilton residents less than 30 years old. The participants were selected from more than 100 nominations and applications, and were profiled either through video, online or in the Council’s City News publication.

Each participant was selected based on success in a chosen field including sporting/athletic achievement, artistic or musical creativity, community contribution, or having overcome personal adversity.

Councillor Mark Bunting says Hamilton’s median age is 32 years, according to the 2013 Census, making it the "youngest" main centre in the country.

"Hamilton has some superbly talented, innovative and successful young people, and 30 Under 30 is the Council’s way of showing we’re proud of what they do for our community and we really value the contribution they make to our city," Cr Bunting says.

"Our city’s young people have some great success stories to tell, and 30 Under 30 aims to help them do that. Their stories will be inspirational and thought-provoking for the city’s young people."

The 2017 version of 30 Under 30 is being launched to coincide with Youth Week 2017 Ara Taiohi (the last week of May), with a call for nominations or applications to participate. Nominations and applications can be made through an online portal at www.hamilton.govt.nz/30under30, and close on 30 June. A panel will then select those who will be profiled.

The reboot of the project also features a series of short videos picking up the stories of five of the original 30 Under 30 participants, including BLACKCAPS cricketer Mitchell Santner, artist Yaniv Janson and inline hockey player Hannah Jensen. The videos will be rolled out during Youth Week 2017 through the Council’s official Facebook page and can also be viewed on the 30 Under 30 webpage.

Profiles of the 2017 participants will be featured online in the second half of the year.