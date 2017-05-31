Police appeal for info after cash-in-transit robberies

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 12:47

Auckland City Police are continuing to appeal for information from the public in relation to two on-going investigations into cash-in-transit robberies.

Police would also like to remind the community that we will be offering a reward for any information provided through Crimestoppers as part of our recent stolen goods campaign that leads to a successful prosecution of offenders committing aggravated robberies.

The first incident occurred on Thursday 20 April 2017 at approximately 4.40pm outside the ASB Bank on Dominion Road in Mt Roskill.

Two offenders threatened the staff before taking off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The offenders were using a stolen silver Mitsubishi ASX vehicle, registration HQH403.

This vehicle was left at the scene of the robbery and the two offenders were last seen running towards the rear of the shops.

They could have fled in another unknown vehicle towards the direction of either Jasper Avenue or Mount Albert Road.

While the person’s face is not visible, we hope someone will recognise them through their build and clothing.

The second incident occurred at approximately 3.40pm on 9 May 2017 outside the Warehouse on Pah Road in Royal Oak.

Three offenders, one with armed with a firearm accosted the van guards as they exited the store, threatened them and took off with cash.

The offenders left in a stolen white Fiat Punto motor vehicle, registration JFZ737.

This was located shortly after, not far from the scene.

"Both of these robberies have happened in broad daylight in public places, where ordinary law abiding people are going about their business.

The public, and the people who work on cash-in-transit vans should not live in fear of being confronted by criminals with guns" says Detective Inspector Pascoe.

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe says police across Auckland are prioritising aggravated robbery offending and have a taskforce working specifically on investigating and preventing these crimes.

"Police are continuing to work closely with the different cash-in-transit companies in an attempt to prevent any further offending.

While we are unable to go into details on these plans, we want to make it very clear to anybody out there who thinks it is their business to carry out a robbery that we have a number of staff working on this issue and patrolling high risk areas ," says Detective Inspector Pascoe.

"We are also asking our community to keep their eyes open, especially around cash-in-transit vehicles, and if you see anything suspicious, then do not hesitate to call 111 immediately," says Detective Inspector Pascoe.

"There will no doubt be other members of the criminal fraternity who know about these offences and have said nothing.

The public has had enough of the greed and selfishness of armed robbers.

Ordinary law-abiding people have the right to live and work in a community free from crime.

You have an opportunity to tell us what you know" says DI Pascoe.

Anyone with information regarding the on-going police investigations, is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Tony McKenzie on 09 302 6970.

Even if you think it is a minor detail, we want to hear it about it.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It is important to note however that to be eligible for a reward you will need to provide your details to Crimestoppers when you call.