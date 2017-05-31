Arrest made in relation to Te Puke Noodle and Fish shop robbery

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 13:05

Earlier this morning Western Bay of Plenty Police arrested and charged a 22-year-old man in relation to the aggravated robbery of the Te Puke Noodle and Fish shop on Friday 12 May 2017.

He is currently being held in custody and he is due to appear in the Tauranga District Court tomorrow.

"I am proud of the work my team has taken over the last few weeks to achieve a positive result in this case," says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner.

"I would also like to thank the public for their assistance with our inquires, your assistance is always invaluable to us.

"Inquiries are still ongoing into a number of other robberies that have occurred in the area over the last few months, and we are currently following positive leads in relation to these incidents.

"We are committed to making sure that those responsible are held accountable for their actions, and that their victims receive justice for the trauma they have endured" says Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner.

Anyone with information that could assist Police with their investigation is asked to please contact the Western Bay of Plenty Police on (07) 577 4300.

Alternatively, information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Police would also like to remind the public that we will be offering a reward for any information provided through Crimestoppers as part of the recent ‘There’s nothing good about stolen goods’ campaign, that leads to a successful prosecution of these offenders committing aggravated robberies.

It is important to note however that to be eligible for a reward you will need to provide your details to Crimestoppers when you call.