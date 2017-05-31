Property recovered in Hawke's Bay burglary investigation

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 13:35

Following good information received from the victim of a burglary and the results of a scene examination, Police were able to quickly swoop on a local address where a quantity of stolen goods were located.

A 32-year-old Hastings man has been arrested and charged after a Mahora house was burgled on Monday 22 May 2017.

He’s facing a number of charges, including the burglary.

He has appeared in the Hastings District Court and was remanded in custody to appear again in the same court on 13 June 2017.

Following the arrest, a number of goods were recovered from the address where the search warrant was executed.

These items include watches, trading cards, a vacuum cleaner, speakers, and a skateboard.

Police are now appealing for the owners of the property to come forward, we want to reunite these items with their rightful owners.

If you’ve been the victim of a burglary and any of the property shown belongs to you, please call the Hawke’s Bay Tactical Crime Team on 06 873 0561.