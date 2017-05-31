Auckland Council 'may be unable to vote on proposed targeted rate'

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 13:49

Auckland Council has failed to follow required legal processes and putting the controversial commercial accommodation targeted rate to the vote tomorrow could be in breach of the law.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa has received legal advice suggesting the Council has failed to meet the requirements of the Local Government (Ratings) Act.

TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says the legal advice was provided, unsolicited and free of charge, by an Auckland law firm concerned at the Council’s actions.

"The advice focuses on the Council proposing a new targeted rate that was not provided for or even signalled in the Council’s Long Term Plan."

The law firm advises that:

"Under section 23(3) of the LGRA, it specifically states that a new targeted rate not otherwise provided for in a long-term plan, may only be set if there is ’an unforeseen and urgent need for revenue that cannot reasonably be met by any other means’. The provision goes on to say that the council must have regard for how activities were supposed to be funded from the LTP and why there is the gap requiring the urgent fix outside of the LTP process."

The legal advice says this statutory threshold has not been met by the Council.

"If Auckland Council approve and adopt the 2017/2018 Annual Plan without rectifying the procedure adopted in respect of this proposed tourism rate, this decision would be amenable to judicial review on the ground of procedural impropriety, whereby the proper statutory process was not adopted and natural justice was not fully observed."

Mr Roberts says there is no urgent or unforeseen need for revenue that cannot be reasonably be met by other means.

"Tourism and event promotion by the Auckland Council has always been funded from general rates. The spending is not unforeseen and there is an existing funding source, which can reasonably meet the need.

"To introduce a radical new narrowly targeted rate, the Council must use the Long Term Plan process. The legal advice suggests that if the Council wants to push ahead with its proposal, it must wait until next year."