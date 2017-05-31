Myrtle rust update: 29 properties infected

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 14:03

The number of properties infected with myrtle rust nationally is 29, with 24 in Taranaki, 3 in Northland and 2 in Waikato.

The affected properties include private gardens, plant nurseries and retailers, a golf course and an orchard.

While most of the infections have been found on young seedlings, there are instances of the rust appearing in large established trees. A positive detection has been made on a mature pōhutukawa at a Taranaki golf course. It is likely the limited infection can be treated by removing affected areas and treating with fungicide.

To date, the rust has been found on pōhutukawa, Lophomyrtus bullata (Ramarama), eucalyptus, mānuka and Syzygium smithii. It has not been observed on feijoa.