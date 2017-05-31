The Hits partners with Plunket for epic pledge

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 15:07

The Hits is stepping up with a Pledge for Plunket to support their ‘1000 Days to Raise A Bundle’ campaign by running a radio-thon to generate awareness and raise much needed funds on Friday 2 June.

The radio-thon will see The Hits’ breakfast teams from all over the country broadcast out of the Auckland studio for a whole day. For one day only, the local shows will be broadcast nationwide, although not in the timeslot their regular listeners might expect!

6-9am: Sarah, Sam and Toni

9-11am: Callum and P (Dunedin) 11am-12pm: Dave Fitzgerald (Christchurch) 12-1.30pm: James and Liv (Southland) 1.30-3pm: Adam and Sarah (Hawke’s Bay) 3-7pm: Stace and Flynny 7pm: Estelle

From James and Liv in Invercargill to Sarah, Sam and Toni in Auckland, the local shows will be battling it out to see who can raise the most money for Plunket in their time slot.

Governor General Dame Patsy Reddy, Sir Graham Henry and singer Anika Moa will be amongst the celebrity guests dropping by and phoning in to chat with the team about their support for Plunket. Listeners will also have the chance to bid in an online auction and to make a pledge via text.

The auction will give listeners their chance to not only support a worthy cause, but make a bid on items such as signed memorabilia from the Silver Ferns, Blues and New Zealand Vodafone Warriors; a private New Zealand Symphony Orchestra performance for 12 people; a ride in the Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter; and GrabOne credit, among other luxury prizes.

The hosts are also looking forward to supporting the Organisation. Breakfast Host Toni Street says, "I'm so excited about making a big push to raise funds for Plunket. I MC'd it's major fundraiser last year and had the privilege of listening to Professor Richie Poulton. He explained how Plunket is the crucial vehicle in changing the path of vulnerable babies, because of the access the organisation has to the home environment in those important early years of life. This could be a game changer if they receive the necessary funding."

Drive Host Stacey Morrison agreed it was an important cause to support, saying "I think we’re in danger of taking Plunket for granted in New Zealand - before I had kids I only knew that I was a Plunket baby, and that Mum had kept my Plunket book

as a momento. When we had children, I couldn’t believe how excellent the service was, how caring and helpful the Plunket nurses were, and that it was all free! It felt like I should be paying someone, so I’m glad we can at least pay it forward with The Hits Pledge for Plunket."

Plunket is welcomed into the homes of 90% of children born in New Zealand. With its rich history and proven connections within communities, it is perfectly placed to help in the crucial first 1,000 days. Any funds raised will enable Plunket to give New Zealand’s tamariki a healthy start, build the confidence of families and whanau, and foster relationships in the communities to create support networks.

Plunket Chief Executive Amanda Malu says "The ‘1000 Days To Raise a Bundle’ campaign celebrates Plunket’s 110-year history and will enable us to remain an important part of raising Kiwi children for the next 100 years. We are thrilled to have the support of The Hits and are excited to be involved in The Hits Pledge for Plunket."

To donate, click here, text HITS to 2448 to make a $3 donation, phone 0800 THE HITS or get your bidding finger ready for the auction. Keep an eye out for The Hits teams at the Great Kiwi Fundraising Sausage Sizzle outside selected New Worlds, and Toni Street busking on Queen Street on Thursday 1 June.

Keep up with crazy antics on Friday 2 June at The Hits Facebook page for live streams and to watch the fundraising tally grow. The Hits is making it easier than ever for you to support this great Kiwi charity.