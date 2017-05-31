Entries for the Trustpower Buller District Community awards open 12 June

Wednesday, 31 May, 2017 - 15:32

Entries for the Trustpower Buller District Community awards open on Monday 12 June, just one week before the country celebrates National Volunteer Week from 18-24 June.

The Awards, which are run in partnership with the Buller District Council, are open to all voluntary groups and organisations working to make the district a better place to live.

Trustpower Community Relations Representative Abbie Siely says everyday Buller community members benefit from the hard work of local voluntary groups, and it takes the help of these community members to ensure they get the thanks they deserve.

"Volunteers selflessly give their time to a number of community projects, causes and services that improve peoples’ lives. They fundraise, coordinate support groups, host events, build things and even organise sporting challenges to keep people active - all of this is often on top of family and work commitments too.

Trustpower wants to celebrate these local good sorts, but we need your help. Entering a group into the Community Awards is quick and easy, and it can start a volunteer group on the path to acknowledgement and growth by raising their profile, connecting them with community leaders and other volunteers, and giving them the opportunity to win an award they might be too humble to put themselves up for," says Miss Siely.

She added that National Volunteer Week is the ideal time to enter groups. She said this year’s theme of "Live, laugh, share - Volunteer / Kia ringa hora: Me mahi tÅ«ao", delivers a positive message about celebrating what volunteers bring to the community.

"At this time of year, volunteers are under the spotlight more than ever, making it easier for others in the community to find them and nominate them. National Volunteer Week is all about opening our eyes to the world of volunteering - seeing what the possibilities are and recognising the people who already pour their efforts into making our communities better."

Since the Trustpower Buller District Community Awards began in 2000 more than $80,000 has been given away to voluntary groups and organisations. This year more than $5,000 is up for grabs.

The awards cover five categories; Heritage and Environment, Health and Wellbeing, Arts and Culture, Sport and Leisure, and Educational and Child/Youth Development. Category winners receive $500, runners-up receive $250 and the Supreme Winner will take home $1,500 and an all-expenses paid trip to the 2017 Trustpower National Community Awards taking place in Queenstown next April.

Last year’s Trustpower Buller District Community Awards Supreme Winner was Buller High School Bollywood Group, who went on to win the Whetu Mataiata development award at the Trustpower National Community Awards, held in Rotorua in March.

Anyone can enter a voluntary group or organisation for the Trustpower Buller District Community Awards - groups can even enter themselves.

Entry Forms for the Trustpower Community Awards are available from the Council offices or can be completed online at www.trustpower.co.nz/communityawards. Entry Forms can also be received by calling Abbie Siely on 0800 87 11 11.

Entries for the Trustpower Buller District Community Awards close at 5pm on Friday 11 August.