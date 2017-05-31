Police name Mairehau crash victim

|
Police are now in a position to release the name of the man who died in a crash on Kellys Road, Mairehau, Christchurch, on Friday, May 26.
He was 26-year-old Bjorn Jabez James Mokoraka Waiti, of Christchurch.
Police's thoughts are with his family at this time.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
